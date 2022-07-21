Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates, Times

FOXBORO - As the late, great Gorilla Monsoon would say: “The time for the talk has just about ended.”

With players required to report on, or before, July 26, the New England Patriots have officially announced the dates and times for the start of 2022 training camp.

The Pats will conduct their first training session on July 27 on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The team also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30. Practice will be at 9:30 a.m. with gates opening for fans at 8 a.m.

Practices from Aug. 1-4 have also been confirmed. Practice times for those dates are tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m., once again with gates opening for fans at 8 a.m.

Cred: Patriots.com

In addition, the Patriots announced that public access to training camp will conclude after they host two days of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 16-17, prior to the preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Those practice sessions will also be open to the public.

Though the Patriots and Panthers are not longtime, storied rivals, this potential preseason union does come with its share of intrigue. In addition to their classic matchup in Super Bowl XXXVIII [resulting in a 32-29 New England victory], the two teams added a bit of spice to their relationship during last season’s 24-6 Pats win in Week Nine of the 2021 season.

The Patriots will also travel for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at Allegiant Stadium. New England and Las Vegas are also set to square off at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, December 18. The Pats-Raiders regular season contest is among the team’s most anticipated games of the 2022 season. In addition to the head coaching chess match between Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, the Raiders also employ several former Patriots coaches [Carmen Bricillo, Bo Hardegree, Mick Lombardi], as well as ex-Pats players including Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson and Jarrett Stidham.

In 2021, the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint practices and hosted the New York Giants for practice sessions in Foxboro.

This year marks the 63rd annual training camp for the Patriots, including their 20th consecutive camp at Gillette Stadium.