Dothan, AL

3-year-old shot when he climbs onto man’s lap and triggers gun in pocket, AL cops say

By Madeleine List
 4 days ago
A 3-year-old was shot when he climbed onto a man’s lap and triggered a gun in the man’s pocket, Alabama police said. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 3-year-old boy was shot when he climbed onto a man’s lap and triggered a gun that was in the man’s pocket, according to Alabama police.

Officers responded to a local hospital where the boy was being treated on July 20 at around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Dothan Police Department.

The boy had been shot in the “upper leg area,” an officer told McClatchy News.

Police found that the child had accidentally hit the trigger of a pistol in the man’s pocket as he climbed onto his lap, the release says.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the officer told McClatchy News. Dothan is about 110 miles southeast of Montgomery.

No charges will be filed, the officer said.

wdhn.com

Enterprise man pleads guilty to the 2020 murders of 2 teens

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Thursday afternoon, an Enterprise man pled guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of two New Brockton High School teenagers. On July 6, 2020, Anthony Bishop’s truck crashed into a car carrying four high school students at the intersection of Highways 123 and 84 in Wicksburg, eight miles west of Dothan.
ENTERPRISE, AL
Biloxi, MS
