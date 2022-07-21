Google Cloud pledges experts, resources to help safeguard healthcare technology

Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.
Amazon's recent acquisition of One Medical, in addition to its dominance in the retail, entertainment, technology and food industries, is causing concern to some, Ari Levy, CNBC's deputy technology editor reported July 23. He argued that the acquisition announcement left patients without concrete knowledge as to how Amazon may use...
As the health IT field changes at a rapid pace with new technologies emerging and health system needs evolving, CIOs are rethinking where to put their investment dollars in order to improve their productivity, patient care and workflows. Below five health system CIOs tell Becker's where the top areas are...
An internal email from an Oracle executive shared on Reddit describes changes to the former Cerner EHR business, which was acquired by Oracle June 8. The EHR business will now be called Oracle Health. Former Cerner president and CEO David Feinberg, MD, will become chair of Oracle Health. Former chief...
When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
One of main reasons employees are leaving their jobs is due to a perceived lack of career development and advancement opportunities, according to a July 13 McKinsey report. In the survey, more than 13,000 workers from six countries, including the U.S. were asked what spurred their voluntary resignations. The results showed that reasons for leaving were multifaceted and won't be a simple fix.
When it comes to billing, the U.S. healthcare system generally takes a siloed approach, which can result in patients receiving multiple statements for different services or even for different elements of a single service. Patients, however, view their experience as one unified journey. To learn how hospitals and health systems...
There aren't enough monkeypox vaccines to go around. The monkeypox outbreak, which the World Health Organization recently declared a global health emergency, has hit 74 countries, including 68 countries where the disease is not endemic. With 2,890 reported cases, the U.S. is the country with the second most cases, CDC data shows. Spain is barely ahead with 3,125 reported monkeypox cases.
As omicron subvariant BA.5 prompts a summer surge in COVID-19 cases, here are two recent studies on vaccine effectiveness against the quickly spreading variant:. 1. The efficacy of primary vaccine doses have slightly decreased with each new variant the coronavirus cooks up, but booster doses are shortening that gap, according to research published July 19 in Science. The count of neutralizing antibody titers is the main metric for vaccine efficacy, and data indicates the amount of antibodies have waned with each new variant.
Hanover, N.H.-based Resolve announced the completion of a $3.3 million seed funding round in a July 18 press release. Currently, Resolve employs 22 full-time staff, with plans to soon add many positions, including chief of staff, head of product, and several software developers. Resolve reviews, negotiates, and lowers medical bills...
Teladoc named Mike Waters as chief operating officer. In this role, Mr. Waters will work with Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, on the company's overall operations and execution, according to a July 25 press release. He will also take responsibility for Teladoc's member services and relations, supply chain and provider network.
The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success. Becker’s Hospital Review...
Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has launched a new remote patient monitoring program for patients with chronic and uncontrolled conditions. The program focuses on patients with, or at risk for, chronic or uncontrolled conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, according to a July 20 press release. "Remote patient monitoring makes...
Denver Health is struggling with staffing shortages that could force the health system to reexamine bed space and services, The Denver Gazette reported July 23. Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing intensified workforce challenges from staffing shortages. While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, driven largely by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, healthcare leaders have cited these shortages as a large contributor to capacity issues they're facing.
As at-home COVID-19 tests rise in popularity, U.S. laboratories are slimming their workforce and decreasing their capacity for processing PCR tests, The Wall Street Journal reported July 24. U.S. labs can process about 62 million COVID-19 tests a month, which is half of their capacity levels reported in March, according...
Hackensack Meridian Health plans to close child care centers operated onsite at its hospitals on Sept. 30, the Asbury Park Press reports. The Edison, N.J.-based health system told employees that child care centers, which have been open to both Hackensack Meridian employees and the broader community, have become too expensive to offer and aren't sustainable. Employees were notified of the plans for permanent closure via letter distributed by the system July 21.
As the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 rapidly spreads, national disease forecasting models show an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions over the next month. The nation's current seven-day average of new hospital admissions is 6,181, up from 6,035 a week prior, CDC data shows. Nationwide, daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are...
Ochsner Health, a 40-hospital health system based in New Orleans, is committing to a pilot program to bring Ukrainian nurses to America. The health system announced its involvement in a July 22 news release. Ochsner said it is a founding partner in the CGFNS International "Passport2Liberty" initiative but also the...
