Medline Industries expects to lay off 97 workers as it closes a facility in Rowan County, N.C., according to a July 22 report from The News & Observer. A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce says line assembly, quality control and supervision positions will be affected. The final separation date for the plant's production employees is Sept. 2, and warehouse employees separate on Nov. 18. Affected employees do not have a union representative, according to the report.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO