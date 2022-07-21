Candle vigil for missing Greece woman, last seen weeks ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for 46-year-old Keri Heine, a Greece resident who is still missing after two weeks.

The vigil will be held at the main entrance of Rochester General Hospital at 8 p.m. Heine’s co-worker, Jenna Lin, is organizing the vigil. The hospital will also be lit in green — Heine’s favorite color — to draw attention to her disappearance.

Heine was last seen leaving her Armstrong Road residence in the morning hours of July 10. She was reportedly driving a 2017 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate number JKK-1273.

Jessica Kaminsky, Heine’s daughter, said she tried sending a text message to her mother on July 9, but never got a response back . She said that she and her family are hopeful for her return.

The Greece Police Department is asking anyone with information on Heine’s whereabouts to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.