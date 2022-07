The Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative in Muskegon recently received a grant from the DTE Foundation. The grant will help children in STEM related projects. The DTE foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy. The recent 10-thousand-dollar Great Lakes Stewardship Initiative grant from the foundation will be used to fund programs that engage up to 1,500 students. Those students will come from 12 West Michigan schools in STEM-related stewardship projects in their communities.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO