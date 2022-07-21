Geisinger hospital receives level 1 trauma accreditation

Lynn Mergen is resigning as CEO of Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., according to a report published July 24 in The Eufaula Tribune. His resignation is effective July 26, and he will begin his new role as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind., effective Aug. 8. Mr....
Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 20:. The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., part of Lifespan Health System, has named Vanzetta James, DNP, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to a July 25 news release sent to Becker's.
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center - JFL (Christiansted, Va.) Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.) Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth,...
Here are four national nursing home standard updates Becker's has reported on since June 30:. 1. CMS released its first home- and community-based services quality measure set July 21 to promote consistent quality measurement within and across such programs. 2. The CDC updated enhanced barrier precautions for nursing facilities July...
Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has launched a new remote patient monitoring program for patients with chronic and uncontrolled conditions. The program focuses on patients with, or at risk for, chronic or uncontrolled conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, according to a July 20 press release. "Remote patient monitoring makes...
Arcadia, Calif.-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California has unveiled a new brand identity July 6. Methodist Hospital of Southern California will now be called USC Arcadia Hospital, according to a press release. The name change reflects the hospital's affiliation with Keck Medicine, which was finalized on July 1. "Our hospital...
Detroit-based Wayne State University School of Medicine and the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute plan to construct a $450 million complex to further their academic and research partnership. The complex will consist of two towers housing "collaborative medical education, research and laboratories, health science and community health clinics," according to...
Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.
The latest stick thrown in the post-Roe wildfire is cancer treatments for pregnant women, The New York Times reported July 23. Every year, there are thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer, a majority of whom — 40 percent — are given breast cancer diagnoses.
When it comes to billing, the U.S. healthcare system generally takes a siloed approach, which can result in patients receiving multiple statements for different services or even for different elements of a single service. Patients, however, view their experience as one unified journey. To learn how hospitals and health systems...
As omicron subvariant BA.5 prompts a summer surge in COVID-19 cases, here are two recent studies on vaccine effectiveness against the quickly spreading variant:. 1. The efficacy of primary vaccine doses have slightly decreased with each new variant the coronavirus cooks up, but booster doses are shortening that gap, according to research published July 19 in Science. The count of neutralizing antibody titers is the main metric for vaccine efficacy, and data indicates the amount of antibodies have waned with each new variant.
As the health IT field changes at a rapid pace with new technologies emerging and health system needs evolving, CIOs are rethinking where to put their investment dollars in order to improve their productivity, patient care and workflows. Below five health system CIOs tell Becker's where the top areas are...
The overall severity of the 2021-22 flu season was low, though elevated flu activity lasted longer than usual, according to the CDC's summary report of this year's flu season published July 22. The report covers flu trends from October through June. Flu levels remained elevated through mid-June, with two distinct...
As physicians balance patient care in the turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the pharmaceutical industry has been hit on multiple fronts, and CVS Health is the latest retail chain to add another step in its pharmacy practices. In states where medication abortion, an FDA-approved...
Here are six moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center selected Donna Hansel, MD, PhD, as the new division head of pathology and laboratory medicine. She will join MD Anderson Sept. 13, according to a July 13 new release from the center.
Britain's state-run National Health Service is facing its worst staffing crisis with thousands of vacancies and no credible strategy to address the problem, according to a July 25 report from Reuters. According to NHS data, there were more than 105,000 vacancies in March, up from 76,000 the previous year. The...
Lake Oswego, Ore.-based Biotronik Inc. has agreed to pay $12.95 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid by paying kickbacks to physicians to induce their use of Biotronik's implantable cardiac devices, according to a July 22 press release from the Justice Department.
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Cape Fear Valley Health System, based in Fayetteville, N.C., seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Memorial Health System, based in Marietta,...
When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
Denver Health is struggling with staffing shortages that could force the health system to reexamine bed space and services, The Denver Gazette reported July 23. Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing intensified workforce challenges from staffing shortages. While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, driven largely by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, healthcare leaders have cited these shortages as a large contributor to capacity issues they're facing.
