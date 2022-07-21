BC-Merc Table

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per...

Tornado snaps trees, damages roofs in suburban Chicago

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a small tornado has touched down in suburban Chicago. Snapped trees and minor damage to roofs in Naperville were reported Saturday, meteorologist Todd Kluber said. The tornado touched down about 5:40 a.m. and was part of thunderstorms that...
Herald & Review

3 shot while attending funeral in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - Three people who were attending a funeral in Roseland were shot Saturday afternoon, police said. About 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 108th and State streets where three people had been shot, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification. A 20-year-old man was shot...
