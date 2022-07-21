Former Advent Health CEO Daryl Tol joins VC as its first head of health assurances

Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.

