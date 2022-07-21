Former Advent Health CEO Daryl Tol joins VC as its first head of health assurances

Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.
An internal email from an Oracle executive shared on Reddit describes changes to the former Cerner EHR business, which was acquired by Oracle June 8. The EHR business will now be called Oracle Health. Former Cerner president and CEO David Feinberg, MD, will become chair of Oracle Health. Former chief...
Teladoc named Mike Waters as chief operating officer. In this role, Mr. Waters will work with Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc, on the company's overall operations and execution, according to a July 25 press release. He will also take responsibility for Teladoc's member services and relations, supply chain and provider network.
When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
Anthony Esposito, CEO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, said his priority is "stabilizing" the system in the wake of its potential acquisition by Wilmington, Del.-based ChristinaCare Health System, the Delaware County Daily Times reported July 24. Since the beginning of the year, Crozer Health has been through a plethora of...
Arcadia, Calif.-based Methodist Hospital of Southern California has unveiled a new brand identity July 6. Methodist Hospital of Southern California will now be called USC Arcadia Hospital, according to a press release. The name change reflects the hospital's affiliation with Keck Medicine, which was finalized on July 1. "Our hospital...
As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing health equities, health systems nationwide have implemented a series of initiatives to reduce disparities. This compilation features guidance from 11 leaders at 11 systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What is the single most important initiative that has been implemented in...
Amazon's recent acquisition of One Medical, in addition to its dominance in the retail, entertainment, technology and food industries, is causing concern to some, Ari Levy, CNBC's deputy technology editor reported July 23. He argued that the acquisition announcement left patients without concrete knowledge as to how Amazon may use...
As the health IT field changes at a rapid pace with new technologies emerging and health system needs evolving, CIOs are rethinking where to put their investment dollars in order to improve their productivity, patient care and workflows. Below five health system CIOs tell Becker's where the top areas are...
Here are six moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center selected Donna Hansel, MD, PhD, as the new division head of pathology and laboratory medicine. She will join MD Anderson Sept. 13, according to a July 13 new release from the center.
The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success. Becker’s Hospital Review...
As at-home COVID-19 tests rise in popularity, U.S. laboratories are slimming their workforce and decreasing their capacity for processing PCR tests, The Wall Street Journal reported July 24. U.S. labs can process about 62 million COVID-19 tests a month, which is half of their capacity levels reported in March, according...
Vanderbilt University Medical Center unveiled plans July 25 for its first major addition since 2009 and largest expansion to date: a 15-level inpatient tower slated for completion in 2027. The new tower, to be named the Link Building, will be constructed atop an existing parking structure on the Nashville hospital's...
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has awarded a record $36.5 million to more than 200 local nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles working to address health equity and housing stability. Cedars-Sinai awarded $15 million to organizations focused on improving housing access, homelessness services and workforce development, according to a July 22 news release....
Ochsner Health, a 40-hospital health system based in New Orleans, is committing to a pilot program to bring Ukrainian nurses to America. The health system announced its involvement in a July 22 news release. Ochsner said it is a founding partner in the CGFNS International "Passport2Liberty" initiative but also the...
