LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Watterson Expressway near Bells Lane was shut down early Sunday morning after a man lost control of his vehicle, crashing it. LMPD says officers responded to I-264 near Bells Lane just before 3 a.m. Once officers got to the scene, they found a man who was conscious, alert and talking. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO