OSHKOSH, Wis. — A strong thunderstorm causes damage at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh ahead of AirVenture 2022. EAA says the storm knocked down some trees and branches in the drive-in campgrounds, resulting in some property and vehicle damage. Some aircraft on Boeing Plaza was also damaged, along with the main gate of the AirVenture grounds.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO