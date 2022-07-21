ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Fourth Goal For Liverpool Against RB Leipzig

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

Darwin Nunez has scored four goals against RB Leipzig in Germany in an incredible second-half performance and you can watch his fourth goal here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vaNo_0go1C3xF00
IMAGO / Eibner

Egyptian Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool in the eighth minute when he finished after good work from the impressive Roberto Firmino.

Uruguayan Nunez then doubled the lead shortly after half-time when he scored a penalty after Luis Diaz had been felled in the box.

The 23-year-old then finished smartly after Trent Alexander-Arnold played him through on goal in the 51st minute.

Nunez completed his hattrick 17 minutes later when he slid home Harvey Elliott's cross from the right.

On a remarkable night for Nunez, he made it 5-0 to Liverpool when he shot across goal after good work from the lively Fabio Carvalho.

Watch Nunez's fourth goal here:

Option #1:

Scroll to Continue

Option #2:

Option #3:

Team News

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rb Leipzig#Rangers#Egyptian#Uruguayan#Lfctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker

A former player has been speaking about new Liverpool signing, Darwin Nunez, and how his first Premier League match is all that counts for his new club. The 23-year-old received criticism for his performances in his first two pre-season friendlies but found his feet in spectacular fashion when scoring four goals in the second half of Liverpool's 5-0 win against RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond

Liverpool has been in Austria on a behind-closed-doors pre-season camp since their fixture against RB Leipzig. Pre-season is a time to work on tactics and squad harmony and Greek international Kostas Tsimikas says Liverpool is no different. Kostas is now on his second pre-season at the club, a character within...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

Following Jurgen Klopp's comments on Liverpool's target is to make the Champions League, in this article I will look into what would make Liverpool's season a success. Last season, The Reds were as close as they can get to an unprecedented quadruple. A domestic cup double was followed by a narrow second place in the league and a defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy