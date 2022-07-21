ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jesse Lingard Signs For Nottingham Forest As West Ham May Look To Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qE2cH_0go1C24W00

Jesse Lingard has finally left Manchester United for good as he signs for Nottingham Forest. The forward turned down an opportunity to rejoin West Ham, which could make them turn their attention to Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool's incoming business may be over, however, players going the opposite direction is still a possibility. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one player that leaves Anfield this summer.

West Ham are reportedly looking at the English midfielder as an alternative to Jesse Lingard. Despite having a successful loan spell with The Hammers, Lingard has officially joined Nottingham Forest after rejecting the London outfit.

Now, that the deal has been confirmed, it will be up to David Moyes and his recruitment staff to make sure they bring the correct replacement in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oevbt_0go1C24W00

IMAGO / Focus Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a similar playing style to Lingard and can play across the forwards as well as in a midfield role. Like the former Manchester United youngster, Ox thrives with open space.

His career with The Reds hasn't quite worked out due to injuries and inconsistent form, but a revival at West Ham would be the perfect move. If he wants proof in it working, he needs to take a look at Lingard's stint at the London Stadium.

LFCTransferRoom

‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond

Liverpool has been in Austria on a behind-closed-doors pre-season camp since their fixture against RB Leipzig. Pre-season is a time to work on tactics and squad harmony and Greek international Kostas Tsimikas says Liverpool is no different. Kostas is now on his second pre-season at the club, a character within...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

Following Jurgen Klopp's comments on Liverpool's target is to make the Champions League, in this article I will look into what would make Liverpool's season a success. Last season, The Reds were as close as they can get to an unprecedented quadruple. A domestic cup double was followed by a narrow second place in the league and a defeat in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Interview: 'It’s Always Group Achievements In My Head' - Thiago Alcantara Opens Up On His Own Game

Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara has laughed off suggestions that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taught him how to run since arriving at Anfield. The 31-year-old ex-Bayern Munich star is currently training with the first team out at the club's pre-season camp in Saalfelden, Austria and is eager to improve on his own game as he prepares for his third season with the Reds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

