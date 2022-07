Here’s a best-case scenario for Southern California’s residential real estate market as the Federal Reserve gears up for another rate hike:. “ I expect the market will yawn at this point,” said Eric Sussman, professor at UCLA’s Ziman Center for Real Estate. He noted that the big fireworks went off earlier this year when the Fed raised interest rates for the first time in a generation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO