The Ocala Police Department arrested four individuals who allegedly traveled as a group to commit fraud at multiple banks. On Friday, July 22, an OPD officer responded to the Regions Bank located at 1700 SE 17th Street in Ocala in order to follow up on a previous fraud case. According to OPD, an incident of fraud had occurred at another branch in Belleview and local officers were looking for the suspect’s vehicle: a green 2022 Dodge Charger.

OCALA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO