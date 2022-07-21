Arraignment held in case involving 26 pounds of marijuana

YORK – Two males are being sought by the York Police Department after vandalizing four vehicles in the parking lot at the York News-Times offices. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m., that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the two vehicles and a review of surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.

YORK, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO