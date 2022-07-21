ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage News On Talks Between AEW And Mauro Ranallo

By Danny Wolstanholme
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauro Ranallo is widely recognized as one of the most passionate and energetic combat sports commentators around. He currently calls the action for the mixed martial arts organization Bellator, as well as providing play-by-play during major boxing events for Showtime. Ranallo, who is a longtime pro wrestling fan, has previously commentated...

Bayley Answers AEW Star’s Challenge

Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Returns To NXT With New Look

A trending topic coming out of this weekend’s WWE NXT live events is Commander Azeez (real name Babatunde Aiyegbusi) returning to the NXT roster in a bodyguard/managerial role for Cora Jade. As seen in the image below, Azeez is sporting a full beard, a new hairstyle, and wearing all-black attire to fit Jade’s darker look. The addition of Azeez is the latest alteration for Cora Jade’s character since her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT 2.0” when she hit Roxanne Perez with one of their shared NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts during her NXT Women’s Championship match against current Champ, Mandy Rose.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Bridgeport 7/23

This past Saturday, Ring of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV. Though they weren’t the only brand to hold a show this weekend, as WWE had a live event the same day. WWE held their event in Bridgeport, CT, and we’ve got the results for you. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Describes Emotional Voice Mail Sting Left Him

Sting was showered with praise for his performance at last September’s “AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam” at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Fans and wrestlers alike were floored by the 62-year-old looking spry for his age as he dazzled with a wide array of moves including the iconic Stinger Splash. The match would end with Sting making Dax Harwood tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock, securing a win for himself & Darby Allin over FTR.
QUEENS, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

7/25 WWE Raw Gets Off To A Chaotic Start

The first WWE show since Triple H took the helm as head of WWE creative started in chaos, as Logan Paul and The Miz were already exchanging blows as soon as the episode began. No words had been traded on television, but the commentators did mention that Paul called out The Miz just before WWE “Raw” went live. The segment wrapped up as backstage officials split up the SummerSlam opponents while they yelled insults at one another.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Darby Allin Attacked By AEW Stars At San Diego Comic-Con

This weekend, San Diego Comic-Con once again took place in, well, San Diego. The annual event includes news, reveals, and information that comic book, movie, toy, and even wrestling fans, can all look forward to. This weekend, wrestling fans saw stars from all different promotions appear at the event, including The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. On the AEW side of things, fans saw AEW and Jazwares release their first San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive action figure, Brodie Lee. Then, Bryan Danielson, who has been absent from the ring since Double or Nothing, announced his in-ring return for Fight for the Fallen, where he will be taking on Daniel Garcia. Footage has also emerged of a spontaneous attack that happened right as SDCC staff were preparing the panel table.
SAN DIEGO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Plans For After WWE SummerSlam

On the 07/25 edition of WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with an ongoing rival, Doudrop. Bliss and Doudrop would go back and forth for a couple of minutes before the former “Goddess” was able to knock off Doudrop and get the win. But before the match started, Bliss revealed in an interview what her focus is after WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Nashville, TN.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fans Confused As Ronda Rousey Segment Does Not Air On WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” at Madison Square Garden. As seen in the video below, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. cut a promo daring anybody from the locker room to make them leave the ring. This led to Rousey showing up and putting Doudrop in an ankle lock.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Wight Calls Cody Rhodes Segment ‘A Disaster’

Before becoming an ESPY-award-winning WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes was an Executive Vice President for AEW who wanted to leave the world a better place for his baby daughter. Despite Cody’s noble intentions, his feud with Anthony Ogogo was not well received on camera or behind the scenes. On a recent “Casual Conversations with the Classic,” Paul Wight recalled being involved in the notorious 2021 weigh-in that saw faulty scales and poor planning lead to those involved looking less-than-stellar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns To Wrestle First WWE Raw Match Since September 2021

WWE took to Twitter last night to announce a new match for “Monday Night Raw” next week, and it’s a big one. The Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will team up with his cousins, The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Could Reportedly Be Considered For Top WWE Job

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement, it was Bruce Prichard who took over Vince’s duties on the creative end of things. Prichard was reportedly in Gorilla Position for last Friday’s “SmackDown” and inherited a lot of McMahon’s television roles. While there is no word on whether Prichard has been slotted into the role permanently, Paul Heyman has emerged as a possible candidate to lead WWE’s creative direction at some point in the future.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wheeler Yuta Confirms BCC Is On ‘Collision Course’ With Top AEW Team

After Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor’s main event, the show ended with a staredown between FTR and members of the Blackpool Combat Club, Wheeler Yuta said he believes they are on a “collision course” to face each other. The ROH event was a successful one for...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Precautions Were Put In Place In Case Brock Lesnar Didn’t Return To WWE SmackDown

After bombshell news of Vince McMahon’s retirement hours before WWE “SmackDown” went on air, several questions were left unanswered. How would the hierarchy of the company change with his exit? How would it affect the WWE superstars, if at all? Reports indicated that one top WWE talent that has been with the company on and off for two decades was heavily impacted by Vince’s announcement: Brock Lesnar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dax Harwood Addresses ROH Doctor Checking On Him During Briscoes Rematch

FTR successfully retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships against The Briscoe Brothers in an iconic two-out-of-three falls match in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor, but the match did leave FTR member Dax Harwood battered and bruised afterward. Harwood recently revealed that he wrestled the first match...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Prince Nana Seems To Address Jonathan Gresham ROH Exit News

It’s been a time of turmoil for The Embassy, which just days ago was Tully Blanchard Enterprises before Blanchard sold the group to long-time ROH manager Prince Nana. Since that occurred, reports have emerged that both Blanchard and former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham are gone, with the latter reportedly requesting his release in a heated confrontation with Tony Khan before Death Before Dishonor took place this weekend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Max Dupri’s Status With WWE

There’s an update about Max Dupri’s WWE status. As noted earlier, Dupri was absent from this week’s episode of “SmackDown” and was replaced by Maxxine, formerly Sofia Cromwell on “NXT 2.0.” Vince McMahon wrote Dupri out of the Maximum Male Models storyline a few weeks ago and that Dupri knew last week was going to be his final appearance alongside Ma.çé and Mån.sôör.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Thinks Rumored WWE Change Would Be ‘A Good Move’

The Undertaker has been outspoken in his belief that there needs more grit in wrestlers and wrestling in general. The “Deadman” was a part of WWE & Mattel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend and was asked about the possibility of WWE programming returning to a TV-14 rating. While there is no defined date to shift the product’s content rating, rumors are that a change in programming could be coming soon.
WWE

