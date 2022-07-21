ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Hapgood’s: A Cozy Brunch Spot in Mountain Lakes

By Jacqueline Mroz
New Jersey Monthly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy café, perfect for brunch or lunch. It’s a local hang, but everyone’s welcome. Takeout available. Named for developer Herbert J. Hapgood, who built many of the Craftsman-style houses in town, Hapgood’s was opened nine years...

njmonthly.com

Mountain Lakes, NJ
