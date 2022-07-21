Hapgood’s: A Cozy Brunch Spot in Mountain Lakes

Sparks Steakhouse is one of these places that are part of the history of New York, like Keens, Peter Luger or the Old Homestead. Not that it is that old, but it is a major player in the New York food scene, to the point that when it announced in 2017 that it would close its doors because it could not reach an agreement with its landlord, everyone was stunned. Fortunately, they were able to renew their lease and continue operating. Besides for its steaks, Sparks is also known because of the infamous murder in 1985, right in front of the restaurant, of Paul Castellano, the head of the Gambino family that was ordered by John Gotti.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO