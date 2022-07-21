ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depression in Father and Child Are Linked Regardless of Genetic Relation

By Lo Styx
Verywell Mind
Verywell Mind
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study suggests depression can be transmitted from parent to child whether they're genetically related or not. The findings reveal a strong association between the psychopathology of fathers and children in both biological and blended families. Depression can present differently in children than adults, and parent-child conflict can...

