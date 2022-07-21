Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Venango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL VENANGO...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN CLARION AND SOUTHERN FOREST COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Tionesta, or 12 miles north of Clarion, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Marienville, Knox, Shippenville, Sigel, Fryburg, Fisher, Leeper, Clarington, Clear Creek State Park, and Cook Forest State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
