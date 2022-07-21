Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Warren The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Warren County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 150 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tidioute and Grand Valley, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Warren, Chapman State Park and Warren South around 210 PM EDT. Kinzua Dam and Scandia around 220 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Tidioute, Starbrick and Clarendon. This includes the following highways Route 6 between Youngsville and north of Sheffield, and near near Ludlow. Route 62 from south of Tidioute to near the New York border. State Road 59 from Warren to east of Kinzua Dam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

