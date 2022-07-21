ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to know about buying a refurbished KitchenAid stand mixer, which can save you hundreds of dollars

By Molly Allen
 4 days ago
The versatility and durability of KitchenAid stand mixers makes them invaluable for home cooks, purchased new or refurbished. The Good Brigade/Getty
  • KitchenAid mixers can be used to make everything from batters and doughs to ice cream and pasta.
  • Refurbished stand mixers are cheaper than new ones by an average of $100.
  • KitchenAid's certified refurbished program means mixers are inspected and tested before they're sold.

Whether you're baking a birthday cake or prepping a batch of pizza dough, a KitchenAid mixer makes the job faster and easier. Not to mention, there are attachments to assist in making fresh pasta, ice cream, and even grinding meat. These mixers have been helping cooks and bakers since 1919 when the first KitchenAid mixer debuted for home use.

Buying a new KitchenAid mixer isn't the most affordable option. A standard mixer can be purchased for close to $300, and the larger professional versions are upwards of $600. But that's where KitchenAid's refurbished program comes in, allowing buyers to snag a mixer at a lower cost that's still backed by its refurbished certification and warranty.

Why buy a refurbished KitchenAid?

Price is the biggest reason a buyer may want to purchase a refurbished KitchenAid mixer. While a mixer is a worthy investment, the cost can be prohibitive for many home cooks and bakers. On average, the savings of buying a refurbished mixer can be at least $100.

Because of the lower price point, it's a helpful way for people to purchase a KitchenAid mixer to see if they love it, without investing as much. It's also a great way to shop sustainably, giving a new home to a piece of equipment that may otherwise end up in a landfill.

Certified refurbished vs used KitchenAid stand mixers

KitchenAid technicians inspect and repair stand mixers before selling the certified refurbished equipment. KitchenAid

Certified refurbished KitchenAid mixers are inspected by a technician. That technician tests the mixer and repairs anything related to the mixer's mechanical and electrical parts. In addition, they work to minimize cosmetic damage such as scratches, making the mixer look almost as good as new.

A certified refurbished mixer through KitchenAid comes with a one-year limited warranty, as well as the option for free returns and a full refund within 30 days of when the mixer is shipped.

Buying a used KitchenAid stand mixer, whether from a retailer, a friend, or a yard sale, won't always come with the same certification that it has been inspected and restored. While a used mixer may appear to be in good shape, it is possible that there are unseen mechanical or electrical issues. Buying a used KitchenAid mixer outside of the certified refurbished program can be a risk, and purchasing a used mixer online without being able to plug it in and test it out is even riskier.

Is it worth buying a refurbished KitchenAid?

Even buying a refurbished KitchenAid mixer is a long-time investment. It's important to weigh the pros and cons of choosing a certified refurbished mixer versus one that's brand new.

Pros:

  • Cost savings of at least $100
  • Includes 12-month warranty
  • Option for free return and full refund within 30 days
  • Inspected and tested by a certified refurbished program technician

Cons:

  • May be more difficult to find a specific model
  • Fewer color options

Where to buy a refurbished KitchenAid stand mixer

You can find certified refurbished KitchenAid stand mixers at Overstock, eBay, and the KitchenAid online store. KitchenAid

Certified refurbished KitchenAid mixers must be purchased through KitchenAid. Purchasing directly through KitchenAid includes a one-year warranty and free 30-day returns.

You can also find certified refurbished KitchenAids at other retailers such as Overstock and eBay. Used mixers are available on Amazon through its Renewed Store or Walmart's restored program, but without the KitchenAid technician certification. No matter where you choose to shop for a refurbished KitchenAid mixer, it's important to double-check the retailer's certification process and warranty before adding the mixer to your cart.

The bottom line

A KitchenAid mixer is one of the most versatile small kitchen appliances on the market, and it has been a household staple for decades. While buying a new KitchenAid mixer is a terrific option, purchasing a certified refurbished mixer offers great cost savings, while providing peace of mind through its inspection process and warranty offering. You may not be able to get the same exact model or color you're looking for when buying refurbished, but if you find a mixer you love, it's certainly worth the purchase.

The best KitchenAid attachments

One of the best parts of a KitchenAid stand mixer is all the attachments you can add. Here are the best ones we've tested to help you get the most out of your mixer:

Molly Allen is a former bakery owner and event planner. Now, a freelance writer and editor covering food and beverage, lifestyle, travel, and parties, she brings her years of experience and industry knowledge to readers across a variety of platforms. Her work has appeared in Taste of Home, Brides, Cidercraft Magazine, among others. Follow her on Instagram @mollyallenmedia.

