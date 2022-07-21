ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeBc9_0go19ivp00

The No. 1 player in the state of Georgia, Caleb Downs, has set a commitment date for the 27th of July.

A recruitment that has been a long-standing battle among some of the nation's premier programs, Downs will be choosing between Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.

The expectation is that Alabama has garnered tremendous steam late in this recruitment, particularly with Justice Haynes having committed to the Crimson Tide a week ago.

Coming from a football family that saw his father, Gary, play running back at North Carolina State in the 90s before being selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft. The lineage does not stop with Gary as Caleb's brother Josh Downs is forging his path as one of the top wide-outs in the country at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Texas football 4-star OT commit drops truth bomb on opportunity to protect Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns football pulled in a major commitment on Saturday, securing 4-star offensive tackle Payton Kirkland to add to Steve Sarkisian’s 2023 recruiting class. Kirkland is from Florida and comes in at No. 274 on the 247Sports Composite for his class. He’s the 25th-ranked offensive tackle. While some thought he would be going to Miami, Michigan or Oklahoma, it wound up being Texas football.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#The New York Giants#Wr Bo Hughley
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

4-star LB Malik Bryant delaying commitment

Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star linebacker Malik Bryant will not be committing today. The top-60 prospect has called off his announcement since he believes he is not ready to make a decision yet. Bryant has not set a new date for his commitment. He is waiting to see how he feels...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LSU offensive line target chooses an SEC East team

LSU’s search for a second offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class continues as target Kelton Smith committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. Smith is a four-star offensive tackle from Columbus, Georgia where he plays for Carver High School. The Tigers are one of the best teams in Georgia. They finished as the state runner-up in 4A last season, and they just moved down to 3A to contend for a title.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Conference realignment: Rose Bowl officials say USC, UCLA defections to Big Ten were 'unexpected'

USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
PASADENA, CA
The Spun

CFB Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal: Fans React

On Friday, the NCAA charged Tennessee's football program with 18 Level I alleged rules violations. Per the notice of allegations, former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt provided roughly $9,000 to the mothers of two recruits. Pruitt's wife, Casey, is also involved in this situation. She is being accused of making...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The J.T. Barrett News

J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy