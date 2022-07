Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Company continues its slow and deliberate start up Monday morning after a vapor release of methyl iodide, and a chemical spill into the South Fork of The Holston River involving Hydraulic oil. Eastman also reports all environmental agencies have been notified of the incidents that occurred Friday morning that forced the shutdown of the huge chemical manufacturer. So far no time frame as to when Eastman will be back at full production.

