In recent months, artwork by Black women has been tampered with, stolen or defaced, prompting conversations about whether art created by women of color is safe in Madison. In June, Lilada Gee’s art installation, “Black Girlhood Interrupted by Beth,” was defaced and stolen from the “Ain’t I a Woman Exhibit” in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. A few days later, a mural with an anti-racist theme by Simone Lawrence on the side of Neuhauser Pharmacy on Monroe Street was spray painted with the words “HATE ART.”

MADISON, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO