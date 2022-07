TYLER, Texas — People across three states, including parts of East Texas, saw a unique object light up the sky late Sunday night. Their sightings have been identified as fireballs, also known as bright meteors, according to the American Meteor Society. The organization received 219 reports of a fireball seen over Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma around 10:24 p.m. Sunday.

TYLER, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO