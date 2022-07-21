ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man Not Charged After Pointing Gun at Father and Baby in Detroit

By Tony LaBrie
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charges were dismissed earlier this week against a man that pulled a gun on a father and baby at a gas station in Detroit in June. Yes, he literally pointed a gun into the face of a man holding a baby. Last month we told you about Euric Butler....

club937.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Club 93.7

Roseville Toddler Barely Survives After Eating Mother’s Heroin

An 18-month-old Macomb County child was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after accidentally ingesting heroin. The heroin belonged to the child's mother. According to the Michigan State Police, a Metro North Trooper was patrolling in the area of Little Mack and Masonic in the city of Roseville when he was flagged down by a frantic motorist who said her baby was not breathing.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Club 93.7

Family Frantically Searching for 18yo Recent Grand Blanc High Graduate

The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.
GRAND BLANC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Club 93.7

Lyft Driver Arrested in Troy After Driving Drunk With Passenger in Car

A Lyft driver was recently arrested in Troy for driving drunk while having a passenger on board in the back seat. A lot of times when someone requests a ride from Lyft it's because they've maybe had a few too many and want to make sure they get home safely. That's what a Rochester Hills man was attempting to do when he requested a ride from Lyft after a night of partying.
TROY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Fox 2 Detroit
Club 93.7

What’s Happening to the Old Nightingale Lanes Building in Burton?

Demolition crews have begun to tear down parts of Nightingale Lanes. Nightingale Lanes on Davison Road in Burton was once a go-to place for many in Genesee County. These lanes served as a great place for area residents to go bowling for over 55 years before closing the doors permanently on December 31st, 2011 with one final New Year's Eve bowling party.
BURTON, MI
Club 93.7

Popular Flint Store Will Soon Be Changing Its Name

Christmas Tree Shops in the United States will soon have a new moniker, and that includes a Flint, Michigan location. It's causing a pretty big reaction from people, too. Brace yourself, Christmas Tree Shops will be rebranded as CTS. The new name has already been implanted on the CTS Facebook page. As for the sign at the CTS Miller Road location, as of now it still reads Christmas Tree Shops. I did call the store in Flint and an employee did answer by saying 'Christmas Tree Shops'. I inquired about the CTS name and was told by the helpful employee that she refers to the store as both Christmas Tree Shops and CTS. How long that will last is unclear at this time.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Club 93.7

Flint Man Creates Stage Gear For Three Days Grace

Ryan Kilpatrick of Flint continues to add to his rock star resume. Kilpatrick has created and designed stage gear for quite a few big-name bands, and most recently had the pleasure of working with Three Days Grace. Before Kilpatrick started working with rock bands, he created and built this one-of-a-kind...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Is Toys R Us Making Its Way Back to Flint Township?

It looks like Toys R Us will be returning to Flint Township...sort of. The long standing Flint Township Toys R Us closed it's doors back in 2018. As a matter of fact, every Toys R Us location in Michigan closed on June 29, 2018. At the time, we thought that we would never see our favorite toy store ever again.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

South Lyon Cider Mill Closing After 102 Years of Business

After 102 years of business, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill in South Lyon is throwing in the towel and calling it quits. Now, before you freak out, there is some good news. A good portion of their land will still be used for farming but will be under new ownership. According to WDIV, Blake's Farms will be taking over.
SOUTH LYON, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy