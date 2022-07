Driving about six miles or so north from Johnson City on Unaka Avenue (TN Highway 400) is the town of Watauga, Tennessee. Watauga is a postcard of a town having one main street (Hwy. 400) with several businesses proudly emphasizing “local” origins and clientele, the most vigilantly-manned 20 mph speed limit in the state, some very pretty and comfortable homes, and the Country Diner, East Tennessee’s best-kept secret.

WATAUGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO