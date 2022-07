Fulton County Schools will host two events before the first day of school to encourage families to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. First Day Fulton, the district’s back-to-school pep rally, will be held Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both North Springs and Banneker high schools. This event is designed to provide families with all the resources they need before the first day of school starts on Monday, August 8.

