ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Sebastien Haller completes first stage of treatment for testicular tumour

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnVPp_0go16vhJ00

Sebastien Haller says he has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Borussia Dortmund’s former West Ham forward complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday and immediate medical examinations detected the tumour.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: “Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!

“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.

“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.”

Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.

He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: “Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!”

West Ham replied to their former player’s tweet: “We’re all with you, Seb!”, adding a heart emoji.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gianluca Scamacca undergoes medical ahead of West Ham move

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca is undergoing a medical ahead of his switch from Sassuolo to West Ham. The PA news agency understands Scamacca has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the Hammers, ending manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised frontman. The 23-year-old will complete a two-part...
SOCCER
newschain

England aiming to break semi-final curse against Sweden at Bramall Lane

England will aim to break their semi-final curse when they face Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday for a place in the Women’s Euro final. The hosts progressed to the last four with a hard-fought extra-time victory over Spain last week, while Sweden beat Belgium 1-0. Here, the PA...
UEFA
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
newschain

Emergency declared over massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park

A state of emergency has been declared in California’s Mariposa County due to a massive wildfire near Yosemite National Park. The so-called Oak Fire exploded in size on Saturday into one of the state’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Bvb#Ajax#Dutch#Hammers
newschain

Parents and six-year-old girl shot dead in tent at US park

A nine-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and six-year-old sister has survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, his 42-year-old wife Sarah Schmidt and their six-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
newschain

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Truss and Sunak trade blows on immigration and China ahead of TV debate

The two Tory leadership hopefuls have been engaged in bitter clashes over immigration, China and tax cuts ahead of a crunch TV debate on Monday evening. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will enter the first head-to-head TV debate on the BBC on Monday after a weekend that saw both camps trade increasingly personal attacks.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Talented attacks meet mean defences in England v Sweden semi-final battle

England face Sweden and Germany tackle France as Euro 2022 reaches the semi-final stage. Here, the PA news agency looks to the data to preview Tuesday and Wednesday’s ties. Two talented attacks go up against two of the tournament’s meanest defences in the opening game at Bramall Lane.
UEFA
newschain

Football charity ‘buzzing’ after getting tickets to see Lionesses

A football charity has said it is “buzzing” after securing tickets to the England vs Sweden semi-final of Euro 2022 for a group of aspiring female football players. Football Beyond Borders – a social inclusion charity which uses football to empower young people – is hosting 40 girls from south London and Lancashire as part of a residential and wanted the girls to watch the “electric” moment from the stands.
UEFA
newschain

Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country’s southern coast, the Ukrainian military said. The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post....
MILITARY
newschain

Yaya Toure to take on coaching role in Tottenham’s academy

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has been given a full-time role in Tottenham’s academy, the PA news agency understands. The three-time Premier League winner has spent time with the club since December in an unofficial capacity while he worked towards his UEFA A Licence. Toure completed his coaching...
UEFA
newschain

EasyJet takes £133m hit from recent airport chaos

EasyJet has revealed quarterly losses after taking a £133 million hit from recent airport disruption, but insisted its operations are getting back to normal following cuts to its flight programme. The budget airline reported a group headline loss before tax of £114 million for the three months to June...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Two Team England members test positive for Covid at Commonwealth Games

Two Team England members have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the host nation’s federation has confirmed. Team England said of the two positive cases, one has subsequently tested clear and the second is “an asymptomatic case who will follow a test-to-release process.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Sarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals – and has stressed the need to “be in the now”. The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.
FIFA
newschain

Firefighters battle blaze on Czech-German border

Firefighters from several countries have joined forces to battle a fire in a national park in northern Czech Republic that has spread to neighbouring Germany. The fire in the Bohemian Switzerland park broke out on Sunday and was mostly contained before windy weather caused it to spread again on Monday afternoon and overnight.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy