Duncan says thievery hitting at camps & ramps

Kozum Earl Mott, 89, of Spurger passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Silsbee Oaks Nursing Home in Silsbee, Texas. Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 beginning 9 a.m. until service time 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Spurger with burial following in Turner Branch Cemetery all in Spurger. Officiating will be Brother Cole Clark. Serving as pallbearers will be David Boughan, Willie Buchan, Dan Jordan, Raymond Wooten, Ellis Jones, and J.C. Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Snow River Lodge #385 AF&AM and the Spurger Volunteer Fire Department.
