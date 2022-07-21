ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Duncan says thievery hitting at camps & ramps

By Steve W Stewart
 4 days ago

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Thursday that the department has seen a recent uptick in thefts at hunting camps and boat ramps, and he urged people who are enjoying...

Orange Leader

Orange Police want to identify iPad theft suspect

During the afternoon hours of Friday, an unknown female fraudulently ordered an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup, according to the Orange Police Department. A camera on the property captured photographs of the suspect. If you have information about this crime, call Orange...
ORANGE, TX
Newton PD says suspects identified and warrants issued after auto burglaries

Newton Police Chief Will Jackson says that a joint investigation between the Newton Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, along with help from the public, has resulted in identifying suspects in a recent rash of auto burglaries in and around Newton. According to Jackson, so far officers...
NEWTON, TX
KLTV

Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

2 dead, 1 injured after Friday night head-on wreck on Highway 87, investigation underway

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a Friday night wreck claimed the lives of a man and a woman. The deadly wreck happened in Newton County on Highway 87, three miles north of Burkeville. Troopers believe a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south at 8:30 p.m., and a 1997 Ford pickup was traveling north.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
brproud.com

Search is on for tractor truck after $80,000 worth of equipment taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are searching for a stolen 18-wheeler. The red Kenworth Construction T680 Tractor Truck was taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck is “towing a white drive in trailer loaded with approximately $80,000 worth of equipment bearing an unknown temporary tag.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Arrest Reports 07/22/22 to 07/24/22

MOORE, SARAH BROOKE 29 F W JASPER, TX 75951 7/22/2022 3:58 PM. BRADLEY, LAUREN MICHELLE 38 F W WEIRGATE, TX 75977 7/22/2022 4:00 PM. WAALEE, LABIB AUBDULLAH 41 M B Jasper, TX 75951 7/22/2022 6:50 PM. JCSO JC35979;JC36118. THEFT PROP >=$100<$750. CRIMINAL TRESPASS. ~. SANDEFER, JOSEPH DAN 55 M W...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Jasper County STAN Network test will be Tuesday

The Southeast Texas Alerting Network, commonly known as “STAN”, has announced that different counties will be conducting testing this week, and this week’s test for Jasper County emergency alerting system will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Organizers of the emergency alerting system say it’s designed to...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Reward Increased in 2002 Slaying of Dannarriah Finley

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Robbery suspect shot by store clerk in Beaumont still in hospital

BEAUMONT — We have an update tonight. We'll learning that an accused robber in Beaumont -- who was shot by a store clerk -- is still in the hospital. Beaumont police say the store clerk shot 62-year-old William Coleman after he threatened her with a knife and attacked her Friday night at Everest Food Mart in the 2800 block of Eastex Freeway.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Kozum Earl Mott

Kozum Earl Mott, 89, of Spurger passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 at Silsbee Oaks Nursing Home in Silsbee, Texas. Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022 beginning 9 a.m. until service time 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Spurger with burial following in Turner Branch Cemetery all in Spurger. Officiating will be Brother Cole Clark. Serving as pallbearers will be David Boughan, Willie Buchan, Dan Jordan, Raymond Wooten, Ellis Jones, and J.C. Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Snow River Lodge #385 AF&AM and the Spurger Volunteer Fire Department.
SILSBEE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police identify 27-year-old killed in Monday morning motorcycle crash

Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of West Highway 73 in reference to a major motor vehicle accident. Port Arthur Advance Accident Reconstruction Team preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield right of way and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

7/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, Texas — aggravated assault upon a dating partner. Leonard Douglas Dronette, 60, 4147 Fluty Lane, DeQuincy — careless operation; operating while intoxicated, first offense; vehicular negligent injuring. Bond: $29,000. Derrick James Bertrand Jr.,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Kay Netherland

Graveside Services to celebrate the life of Kay Netherland, age 72, of Burkeville, Texas, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. Kay passed away on...
BURKEVILLE, TX

