Alpena, MI

Body of Elderly Woman Recovered from Thunder Bay River

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago
The body of an elderly woman was pulled out of the Thunder Bay River in Alpena Thursday morning, according to the Alpena Police Department.

At 9:49 a.m., employees from the Alpena Department of Public Works were working in an area of Washington Avenue and the Thunder Bay River when one employee spotted something bright in the water.

It was quickly determined that it was clothing from someone lying face down in the water, and the employee jumped into the river to pull the person onto the river bank.

Police say the employee administered CPR until Alpena Fire/EMS arrived and took over, but despite their efforts, the elderly woman was unable to be revived.

The investigation is on-going.

