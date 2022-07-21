ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Jamal Smith trial: Jury reaches guilty verdict in Plymouth road rage incident

By Nick Longworth
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - After more than 16 hours of deliberations, a jury has made a decision in the fate of Jamal Smith, who is accused of shooting Jay Boughton on Highway 169 during a road rage incident. On Thursday jurors reached a consensus verdict of guilty on...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County Jail Employee Charged With Aiding Murder Suspect

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 54-year-old Ramsey County Jail employee has been charged with aiding murder suspect Delaquay Williams. Investigators say Christine Satriano told Williams “someone is talking” and that caused safety issues for the person she named. Williams is being held on suspicion of killing 31-year-old Regis Jones in March. Prosecutors accuse Williams of killing Jones to cover up a February homicide. Shortly after Satriano was detained authorities found a letter Williams had written to her asking her to pass information to his co-defendants. Satriano has a hearing set for next week.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Mekhi Speed sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of Otis Elder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mekhi Speed, who plead guilty to the killing of Otis Elder in May was sentenced to 16 years and three months today in Ramsey County courthouse. In January, Minneapolis Police were serving a search warrant for Speed when they entered his apartment and shot and killed his cousin Amir Locke.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Former police chief speaks out on Minneapolis crime after his son was beaten downtown

MINNEAPOLIS -- A retired Twin Cities police chief is speaking out after his son was brutally beaten while leaving a downtown Minneapolis bar.Jack Nadeau, 24, was calling for an Uber when someone snatched his cell phone. When he went to get it back, he was punched and beaten.His father, Scott Nadeau, a former police chief in Maplewood, took to social media to share what happened."It was around the time of bar close, there was a crowd, and he had his phone out, and apparently someone grabbed it and quickly passed it to another person. [Jack] then went to get his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Robinson
Person
Jamal Smith
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
LE SUEUR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

2 bodies 'deceased for some time' found in Burnsville apartment

Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a Burnsville apartment Tuesday. Officers with the Burnsville Police Department were called to do a welfare check at an apartment Tuesday afternoon. After entering the locked unit, officers found two dead — one man and one woman. The bodies appeared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy