The multi-billion dollar Ford BlueOval City complex is well underway after it was put on the map – quite literally – late last year, and will bring thousands of jobs to a part of the country where those positions, as well as the site’s economic impact, are sorely needed. Site prep for Ford BlueOval City site began back in March, though not without a bit of controversy, even if the complex is viewed mostly as a community boosting project. Now, according to Commercial Appeal, BlueOval City construction is on schedule as the automaker works out logistics at the site, which isn’t a given in today’s world ripe with supply chain, workforce, and inflation-related issues.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO