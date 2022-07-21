ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Tipoff Time Announced For Ohio State’s CBS Sports Classic Matchup Against UNC

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7JK0_0go14s7Y00

The annual showcase has also been extended for three years and will continue to feature the same teams through the 2026-27 season.

Ohio State officially announced on Thursday it will take on North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17. Tipoff at Madison Square Garden in New York City is set for 3 p.m. on CBS, with Kentucky and UCLA to follow.

The Buckeyes are 4-3 overall in the CBS Sports Classic, but 0-2 against the Tar Heels in such matchups. That includes an 82-74 loss at United Center in Chicago in 2014 and an 86-72 loss at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in 2017.

This marks the first time the CBS Sports Classic will be held at Madison Square Garden, with other stops including Barclays Center in Brooklyn, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland also hosting the event.

Ohio State has won its last three matchups in the CBS Sports Classic, including an 80-66 win over the Bruins in 2018, a 71-65 win over the Wildcats in 2019 and a 77-70 win over UCLA in 2020. Last year’s meeting with Kentucky, meanwhile, was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Additionally, CBS Sports announced Thursday the annual showcase has been extended for three years and will continue to feature the same teams through the 2026-27 season. Future sites have not been revealed, however.

In addition to the matchup with North Carolina, Ohio State’s non-conference will feature six home games, a road trip to Duke for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and at least two games in the Maui Invitational from a field that includes Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

-----

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
