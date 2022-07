After the Browns were predicted to beat the New York Jets, they will have a Browns vs. Steelers primetime matchup. This will be the first time the Browns will be playing the Steelers without Ben Roethlisberger, so they may have an edge. The Browns will probably also be without Deshaun Watson due to a suspension, so Jacoby Brissett should be under center. And as for the Steelers, Mitchell Trubisky is projected to be their quarterback.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO