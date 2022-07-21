ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Driver hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole in the Spokane Valley area (Spokane Valley, WA)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0go12yUK00

One person was hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole near the Zip’s in the Spokane Valley area.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 15800 block of E. Sprague Avenue, between Sullivan Road and Conklin Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle collided with a power pole for unknown reasons. The reports also indicated that the driver incurred only minor injuries.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid Sprague Avenue as it was expected to be blocked for the next hour or two hours as crews repaired the pole and investigated the crash. Some Spokane Valley residents living in the area were also left without power since around 7:58 a.m., but some electric power has been restored. No other details are available.

The incident remains under review.

July 21, 2022

Source: KREM2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Truck crashes into a power line in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

On Friday morning, a truck rammed into a power line in Spokane. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at Palouse Highway and Waneta Road. The early reports showed that a truck slammed into a power line for reasons that are yet to be known. At this time, it is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the collision.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane Valley, WA
Accidents
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Possible South Hill Chick-Fil-A faces building hurdles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Could a Chick-fil-A be coming to the South Hill? It’s possible, but there could be some hurdles. San Diego’s 4G Development and Consulting has filed an application with the City of Spokane expressing interest in putting a franchise at the corner of 29th Ave and Regal St. The possible location would be right across the street from...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multivehicle crash partially blocks Second Avenue at Maple Street

SPOKANE, Wash. - Second Avenue at Maple Street is partially blocked off after a multivehicle crash that sent at least one to the hospital. KHQ was at the scene where police and medical crews responded and took someone away by stretcher. Tow trucks are on the scene now. Second Avenue...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Pole#Traffic Accident
KHQ Right Now

Delays in reopening for Mullan Road Bridge and Argonne off ramp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Originally planned to reopen Friday, July 22, the Mullan Road Bridge and Argonne off ramp are both seeing a delay. According to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), rain on Friday morning put the bridge deck seal in jeopardy. Instead, both the bridge and off ramp...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below: Tuesday:  Riverfront Eats is canceled Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment only so they can focus on the health of animals during...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

ISP investigating after two people die in Coeur d'Alene crash

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash from Wednesday at the corner of Government Way and Canfield avenue. According to ISP, there were two vehicles involved in the crash. The first was a Toyota Highlander occupied by a 76-year-old driver and 95-year-old passenger, both wearing seatbelts. The second was a Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle occupied by a 93-year-old and 63-year-old passenger, both wearing helmets.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBCMontana

2 pilots killed in crash while fighting wildfires

SALMON, Idaho — Two pilots died after their firefighting helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in the Salmon River in Idaho. “There are two confirmed fatalities, which were the two pilots on board when the crash occurred,” according to a statement by Forest Service spokesman E. Wade Muehlhof. The Forest...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bruchi's coming to Post Falls

The Spokane-based chain of Bruchi's quick-service restaurants has a new place under construction at 1040 N. Highway 41, a little north of Mullan Avenue, in Post Falls. Offering cheesesteaks, subs, burgers and more, Bruchi's has 18 outlets in Washington, Idaho and California since its Spokane start in 1990. The Post Falls place will be 2,400 square feet with dine-in, drive-thru and 31 parking spaces.
POST FALLS, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Man killed in Peterson Hill crash, quick thinking saves life

BONNERS FERRY – A Boundary County man was taking a bath when he heard a crash. At first, the man, who asked that his name not be used because he did not want recognition, told the Bonners Ferry Herald that he thought it was a gunshot. But, he said his daughter told him she could hear people yelling for help.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy