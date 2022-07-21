Driver hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole in the Spokane Valley area (Spokane Valley, WA)

One person was hurt after a vehicle slammed into a power pole near the Zip’s in the Spokane Valley area.

As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in the 15800 block of E. Sprague Avenue, between Sullivan Road and Conklin Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle collided with a power pole for unknown reasons. The reports also indicated that the driver incurred only minor injuries.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid Sprague Avenue as it was expected to be blocked for the next hour or two hours as crews repaired the pole and investigated the crash. Some Spokane Valley residents living in the area were also left without power since around 7:58 a.m., but some electric power has been restored. No other details are available.

The incident remains under review.

July 21, 2022

Source: KREM2