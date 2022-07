Plenty of musicians try their hands at acting. There are also plenty of music biopics. What about when an actor stars in their own (ostensible) biopic? Well, then you have 8 Mile. Eminem stars in a movie largely based on his life, and it could have turned out a real misfire all things considered. Instead, we got one of the most successful music-based movies ever. Sit down with your spaghetti and read these 20 facts you might not know about 8 Mile.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO