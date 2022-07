UPDATED 7/24/22 – 9:45am – A crash on Route 1 in Dewey Beach is under investigation by Delaware State Police. Police say 6 people hired a Lyft, but got into an argument with the driver while southbound on Route 1 near Anchors Way in Dewey Beach. Police say the driver stopped in the driving lane and told the 6 to get out. A southbound Corolla driven by a 27 year old man spotted the stopped vehicle in the roadway and changed lanes, but didn’t see one of the Lyft passengers standing in the roadway – and struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Corolla stopped – the driver of the Lyft vehicle – which was possibly a white Honda Pilot – left the scene. A 43 year old man from Clarksburg, MD was pronounced dead at the scene – the other 5 passengers were not injured. Police still have not identified the driver of the Lyft vehicle. If you have information – contact Troop 7 or Crime Stoppers.

CLARKSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO