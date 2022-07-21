ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CDC: 16 counties have high COVID-19 community levels

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 16 Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, including Brown and Door counties in Northeast Wisconsin. Half of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area has elevated, or medium, community levels of COVID-19. High: Brown,...

www.wbay.com

logicandreason
3d ago

who cares how many are sick. people get sick all the time. how many of these cases are ending up hospitalized or die? More people are dying from heart disease due to poor diet and lack of exercise than covid. But McDonald's still remains in business.

2
