CDC: 16 counties have high COVID-19 community levels

Don Hannemann says he is running for the state assembly to put Wisconsin truly first. “I haven’t heard anybody talk about being proud to be a Wisconsinite, as I am, Hannemann told WFDL news. “In all of my active duty time, deployments, or wherever I’ve been with the Army, I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Wisconsin.” Hanneman is one of four Republican candidates squaring off in the August 9 primary election for the 52nd Assembly District seat being vacated by retiring Republican state representative Jeremy Thiesfeldt. “There’s truth to the fact that people from other states look to hire people from Wisconsin based on work ethic, level of honesty and integrity,” Hannemann said. “I want to promote legislation that emulates that, that attracts people to Wisconsin, that will attract veterans to Wisconsin.” Hannemann is a U.S. Army veteran and says if he is elected he wants to advocate for veterans. He says there should be more continuity between county VA offices and a standard so veterans know what kind of service they will receive. Hanneman also says the legislature should do more to help veterans who are homeless. “…services that you have earned from the VA, you could do things like drop boxes in the VA county office, I’m sure there’s Post Office boxes available. There’s ways to mitigate this so that these veterans can get the care that they’ve earned and the benefits they deserve.” Hannemann says he’s not surprised at the latest Marquette Law School Poll that shows 56 percent of state residents think Wisconsin is headed in the wrong direction. ” I think a lot of that comes out of the education system especially after all of the shutdowns and lockdowns,” Hannemann said. “Parents eyes got opened to what their kids were being taught and indoctrinated with. You’re being told there is more than two genders. That’s science. I hear Democrats say follow the science. Well that’s the science, there are two genders.” A longtime manufacturing employee, Hannemann says he would bring a passionate voice for veterans and blue collar citizens to Madison.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO