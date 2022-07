Ethel Smyth’s music features prominently in this year’s Proms, and the centrepiece of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s concert with their chief conductor designate, Kazuki Yamada, was her Concerto for Violin and Horn, written in 1927. Reflective in mood and post-Romantic in idiom, it’s a striking, bittersweet work that flanks a meditative central Elegy with two ambiguous allegros that blend wit and brilliance with plunges into nostalgia and regret.

MUSIC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO