Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris will have a different look coming out of the backfield in 2022. Harris revealed his plans to ditch the visor on his helmet, and the reasoning behind the style change will have Steelers fans fired up. Speaking with Bryant McFadden via the All Things Covered podcast, Harris revealed he’d be going visor-less in order to look opposing defenders in the eye when he’s running.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO