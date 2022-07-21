ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Teen Burn Victim Airlifted After Sussex County Cooking Accident, State Police Say (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QS6zM_0go108BZ00
Hackensack Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Wantage Township First Aid Squad via Facebook

A teen was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering burns while cooking in Sussex County, state police said.

Troopers responded to a home on Beemer Church Road and found that the teen’s shirt had caught on fire while cooking around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The teen was flown via Hackensack Air to St. Barnabas Livingston for treatment.

The Wantage Township First Aid Squad, Beemerville Fire Company, and St. Clare’s paramedics also assisted.

Scroll down to view additional footage from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Fair Lawn PD: NY State Driver Caught With Crack, Smack Claims She'd Been 'Set Up'

A New York State driver told Fair Lawn police that someone else had planted the heroin and crack they found in her car in order to get her in trouble, authorities said. Johnni-Rose Szambel , 24, of Warwick, was trying to hide the drugs when she was stopped by Detectives Geovanny Buitron and Justin DiGuglielmo on Lincoln Avenue at Harristown Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sussex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Wantage, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Livingston, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Accidents
Daily Voice

Kearny Man (Now Without Mole) Missing For Weeks

A search has been launched for a Kearny man missing for weeks. Steven Festa was reported missing to the Kearny Police Department on July 21, by his sister, though the family last heard from him weeks earlier, Detective Capt. Tim Wagner said. Festa, pictured above, has since had the mole...
KEARNY, NJ
NBC New York

79-Year-Old Woman Dead After Fireplace Poker Attack in NJ Home: Cops

Authorities are investigating a homicide involving an unusual weapon after a 79-year-old woman died in New Jersey. Bergen County prosecutors said the victim was found at a Dumont address late Saturday night after being reportedly struck by a fire poker. Officers responding to the scene on New Milford Avenue transported...
DUMONT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cooking#First Aid#Accident#Beemer Church Road#Dailyvoice Com#Beemerville Fire Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

GOTCHA! Fleeing Fugitive Breaks Into Hackensack Apartment, Hides In Bathtub: Police

A robber wanted by Hackensack police broke into an apartment and tried hiding in a bathtub as they chased him, authorities said. City police had been searching for Naim Moore, 20, ever since July 2, when he tried convincing a man on the street that he had a gun in his pocket and would shoot him in the face if he didn’t hand over money and pot, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

One Injured In Newburgh Shots Fired Incident, Police Say

One person was injured during a shots-fired incident in the area. It happened in Orange County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23 in Newburgh, on Liberty Street. According to Newburgh Police, officers responded to the area of 79 Liberty St. for a Shotspotter report of five shots fired. Less than...
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Police In Hudson Valley Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, repor…
HUDSON, NY
Daily Voice

GRUESOME SCENE: Dumont Woman, 79, Beaten To Death, Son Seized

A 79-year-old Dumont woman was bludgeoned to death and her son was in custody early Sunday, authorities said. The alleged killer called police to the victim's home on New Milford Avenue, across from Dumont High School, around midnight, responders said. They found a gruesome scene. Medics from Holy Name Medical...
Daily Voice

Witnesses Sought In Allentown Stabbing: Police

Allentown police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that happened Friday, July 22. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound on 31st Street SW and Berger Street around 5:40 p.m., local police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy