Teen Burn Victim Airlifted After Sussex County Cooking Accident, State Police Say (PHOTOS)

Hackensack Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Wantage Township First Aid Squad via Facebook

A teen was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering burns while cooking in Sussex County, state police said.

Troopers responded to a home on Beemer Church Road and found that the teen’s shirt had caught on fire while cooking around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The teen was flown via Hackensack Air to St. Barnabas Livingston for treatment.

The Wantage Township First Aid Squad, Beemerville Fire Company, and St. Clare’s paramedics also assisted.

