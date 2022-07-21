ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study says depression not caused by chemical imbalance, raising questions about antidepressants

By Lois M. Collins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans take antidepressants, but a new study suggests the theory underpinning their use may be entirely wrong. Research from the University College London raises doubt that chemical imbalance in the brain is responsible for depression. A major review of previous studies on serotonin’s role in depression, just...

Comments / 24

Rhonda Bitler
2d ago

I'm skeptical about this. They helped me. Only thing is I question the need for lifetime use.

The Big Guy
2d ago

We need to look very hard at how many shooters are on them. They made me feel like my overactive conscience became no conscience at all. Scared me a little.

#hooboy
2d ago

Shocking that we’ve been lied to all of these years by Big Pharm & doctors - the very ones making billions off of our out-of-control drug use. . .

