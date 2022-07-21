ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Southside ISD offers free meals daily through 2022-2023 school year

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily to its 6,000 students at all eight campuses during the 2022-2023 academic school year. The school district announced it...

www.ksat.com

