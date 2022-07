MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a juvenile who is accused of recklessly driving a dirt bike through the streets of the city. Police said on July 21, officers arrested a juvenile who lives in Meriden on three arrest warrants. According to police, the arrest warrants stem from several incidents over the months of June and July where the juvenile allegedly recklessly operated a dirt bike through city streets.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO