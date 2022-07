LE CASTELLET, France -- Toto Wolff said Mercedes' qualifying performance at the French Grand Prix felt like a "slap in the face" after the team failed to meet expectations. The layout of the track and its smooth surface was expected to favour Mercedes, which has won all but one of the races at Paul Ricard since it returned to the Formula One calendar in 2018, but Lewis Hamilton ended up fourth on the grid and George Russell sixth, behind McLaren's Lando Norris in fifth.

