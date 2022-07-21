Watch Lizzo Go Undercover to Surprise Her Biggest Fans

New details about "Secret Invasion" were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, with Cobie Smulders prefacing the trailer by warning the audience that the Disney+ miniseries is going to be "a darker show." According to Entertainment Weekly, she told the audience, "We're going to get deeper into the characters, and it's an exciting thriller. You never know if someone is Skrull or human." The trailer has not yet been released to the public, but according to those who were there, the series promises to be an action-packed and mind-bending ride.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO