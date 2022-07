A flight attendant was tucking into their inflight meal when they allegedly spotted something they definitely didn’t order stirred into the dish - a severed snake’s head.Giving a whole new meaning to snakes on a plane, the incident reportedly happened on a SunExpress flight from Ankara in Turkey to Düsseldorf in Germany on 21 July, according to aviation blog One Mile at a Time.The SunExpress employee claimed they were eating their crew meal when they found a small snake’s head among the potato and vegetables. Photos of the inflight meal and the offending item were shared on video...

