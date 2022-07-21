ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon buys US medical provider as it cements move into healthcare

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogN09_0go0ywlM00
For Amazon, the acquisition deepens its foray into healthcare services.

Amazon will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at $3.9bn, marking another expansion for the retailer into healthcare services.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement Thursday it is buying One Medical for $18 a share in an all-cash transaction. It’s one of Amazon’s biggest acquisitions, following its $13.7bn deal to buy Whole Foods in 2017 and its $8.5bn purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, which closed earlier this year.

One Medical, whose parent company is the San Francisco based 1Life Healthcare, Inc, is a membership-based service that offers virtual care as well as in-person visits. It also works with more than 8,000 companies to provide its health benefits to employees.

As of March, One Medical had about 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in 25 markets, according to its first-quarter earnings report, which also showed the company had incurred a net loss of $90.9m after pulling in $254.1m in revenue. The total deal value announced Thursday includes One Medical’s debt.

Neil Lindsay, the senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said in a statement the acquisition is geared toward reinventing the healthcare “experience“ for things like booking an appointment and taking trips to the pharmacy.

“We love inventing to make what should be easy easier and we want to be one of the companies that helps dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years,” Lindsay said.

Overall, consumer demand for telemedicine and virtual health care care visits exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare bill payers like employers and insurers are also becoming more focused on improving access to patient care and making sure their patients stay tuned in to their health, see their doctors regularly and take their prescriptions.

Healthcare costs have risen faster than wages and inflation for years and represent a huge expense to employers that offer coverage. Employers and insurers think that by connecting people to regular care, they can prevent expensive hospital stays from happening or keep chronic conditions like diabetes from leading to bigger problems.

For Amazon, the acquisition deepens its foray into healthcare services, the latest industry the company has sought to disrupt. In 2018, it bought the online pharmacy PillPack for $750m before opening its own online drug store that allows customers to order medication or prescription refills and have them delivered to their front door in a couple of days. And last year, it began offering its Amazon Care telemedicine program to employers nationwide.

Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, said it is unsurprising Amazon is expanding its footprint in healthcare. The company’s retail and cloud-computing businesses are becoming more mature and it’s looking to find new opportunities for growth, Saunders said. Healthcare, which is complex but extremely lucrative, is an attractive option. But making a big splash isn’t always easy.

“Amazon will need to work extremely hard and be extremely innovative if it is to do more than shake things up a little at the margins,” Saunders said in a statement. “Based on past form, the jury is out as to whether Amazon can actually achieve this. As much as it has made some inroads in online pharmacy, it has not revolutionized the market. Nor did its acquisition of Whole Foods – the biggest deal in its history – lead to major disruption.”

The deal comes as Amazon and other big tech companies face scrutiny from lawmakers over their market power. Shortly after the company’s announcement on Thursday, critics called for US regulators to block the purchase arguing it endangers privacy.

“Amazon’s takeover of One Medical is the latest shot in a terrifying new stage in the business model of the world’s largest corporations,” said Barry Lynn, the executive director of Open Markets Institute, an organization that advocates for stricter antitrust regulation. “The deal will expand Amazon’s ability to collect the most intimate and personal of information about individuals, in order to track, target, manipulate and exploit people in ever more intrusive ways.”

During the pandemic, One Medical faced a congressional investigation following reports the company flouted guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines. The investigation concluded in December the company had taken advantage of “its access to scarce coronavirus vaccines to promote the company’s business interests” and push vaccine seekers toward paying for its memberships. It also said the company and its employees prioritized vaccinations for family and friends.

In afternoon trading, shares of 1Life Healthcare surged 69% to $17.17. Amazon added less than 1% to $123.75.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. On completion, Amazon said One Medical’s CEO Amir Dan Rubin will remain in his position.

Comments / 52

Polly Benatti
2d ago

Great...just what we need...a health care company owned by a company that provides health care insurance to it's hundreds of thousands of employees...uhmmmm this is a DANGEROUS acquisition...do you REALLY want the boss of your company whos mantra for getting to the top was profits over people in charge of what healthcare decisions are made for YOU?? I SMELL CORRUPTION...WITH HUMAN LIVES AT STAKE...

Reply
19
mousetrap and Incense Lover
4d ago

well I'm going to have to find a different company to get my music and movies from aren't I? Netflix doesn't have anything to do with the medical industry does it? quite frankly I'd rather just go back to buying DVDs and get an old DVD player. thanks Amazon you just ruined something for me

Reply(1)
15
karey
2d ago

It’s interesting that “virtual care” is promoted as a good thing but working from home as a bad thing.

Reply(1)
16
Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Saunders
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Big Tech#Healthcare Services#E Commerce#Whole Foods#Mgm#Healthcare Inc#One Medical#Amazon Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Business Insider

A former employee at a major student-loan company says workers 'literally cannot help' some borrowers when they're in trouble: 'The idea of actually paying off a loan is virtually impossible'

A laid-off employee of student-loan company Nelnet described the process for helping borrowers. She said in her experience resources are limited, and employees "literally cannot help" many struggling borrowers. Borrowers have previously reported frustrating experiences getting help from their servicers.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy