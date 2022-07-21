ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Massive fire in Lutcher destroys multiple buildings and causes road closure

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago
LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — On July 21, the St. James Volunteer Fire Department began investigating a massive fire in Lutcher. According to firefighters, the fire started around midnight in the Ferry Landing Cafe at 2113 Miles Street.

Reports show that the fire spread very quickly, and even caused roadways to be shut down. The St. James Volunteer Fire Department made a Facebook post around 7:20 a.m., alerting drivers in the area that Highway 44, between Albert St and Rome St. was closed due to the fire. In addition to the road closure, firefighters reported that the fire spread to two other buildings in the area that were being used as art studios.

It took about five hours to bring the fire under control according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at the time. No injuries were reported.

